BMW has finally brought the entry-level M2 in line with its bigger M3 and M4 siblings by fitting the coupe with an all-wheel drive system, revealing the M2 xDrive.

Visually identical to the rear-drive M2, the M2 xDrive gains power to the front wheels via the carmaker’s all-wheel drive system, which can distribute torque between the front and rear depending on where it needs it the most.

Drivers can customise the xDrive system on the fly, either giving a more traditional all-wheel drive split, or even put it into two-wheel drive and turn off the stability control system, allowing it to act just like the base M2.

BMW quotes an increased kerb weight of 1790kg for the M2 xDrive, up 60kg on the rear-drive automatic model.

However, with more grip off the line thanks to the front wheels taking up the slack, the M2 xDrive can complete the 0-100km/h sprint in just 4.0 seconds, shaving 0.3 seconds from the standard car’s time. It’s only one-tenth faster to 200km/h, reaching the speed in 12.8 seconds from a standstill.

It is yet to detail whether the xDrive system results in reduced lap times, as the rear-drive M2 was about 5.6 seconds slower around the Nüburgring Nordschleife than the Audi RS3.

That was despite the Audi’s five-cylinder engine making about 60kW and 100Nm less than the M2, though it’s about 100kg lighter than the BMW.

While the only cosmetic change to the BMW M2 xDrive is the addition of Borusan Turkish Blue paint to its colour palette, there’s another significant tweak under the skin which will come to more performance models soon.

The BMW M2 xDrive will be the first model to feature the new BMW M Ignite system, claimed to significantly reduce fuel consumption under high loads while also helping the ‘S58’ straight-six to remain compliant with Euro 7 emissions standards.

The new system centres around the pre-chamber positioned within the cylinder head, which is connected with the cylinder’s main combustion chamber by overflow openings. This pre-chamber has its own spark plug and ignition coil, meaning the engine has two ignition systems.

According to BMW’s tech sheet, the twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine continues to produce 353kW and 600Nm, however peak torque now comes on earlier from 2200-5600rpm (instead of 2650-6130rpm), while the S58’s compression ratio has risen from 9.3:1 to 10.5:1.

It’s not yet known how the BMW M Ignite technology will impact fuel consumption, as the M2 xDrive – which is 60kg heavier and has more driveline resistance – quotes a lab test figure of 10.3-10.4L/100km, compared to the rear-drive M2’s 9.6-9.8L/100km claim.

Production of the BMW M2 xDrive is due to begin in August 2026. An Australian launch is yet to be confirmed, as BMW says the “most important sales markets for the BMW M2 with M xDrive are the USA, Germany and China”.